Copyright breach: James appears in court to sue Banglalink officials

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 September, 2021, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2021, 07:45 pm

Popular singer Mahfuz Anam James on Sunday appeared before a Dhaka court to file a lawsuit against five Banglalink officials, including its CEO Arik Aas, on charge of breaching copyright. 

The singer filed a complaint with Metropolitan Session Judge Court under Sections 71, 82 and 91 of the Copyright Act-2000. 

However, the court refused to accept the case and suggested the singer go to Gulshan police station.

The complaint, obtained by The Business Standard, read that the accused and the past management of Banglalink Digital Communications Limited have purposefully infringed the copyright and natural rights of the complainant by commercially exploiting his works as mobile content and other forms and circulating those among its subscribers for commercial gain. 

