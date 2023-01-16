Chattogram BNP-police clash leaves 25 injured

At least 25 people, including five law enforcers, were injured in a nearly hourlong clash between BNP activists and the police at the Kazir Dewri area in the port city on Monday.

Both sides traded blame over starting the conflict amid BNP's protest rally in Chattogram city against the government's most recent power tariff hike.

BNP activists threw brick chips at police, injuring Kotwali Police Station inspectors Atiq and Rubel, and three constables.

Later, party members set a motorcycle on fire in front of the Kazir Dewri police box, and vandalised many shops, law enforcers said.

Photo: TBS

Police fired tear gas and shotgun bullets to disperse the crowd. After bringing the situation under control, police arrested 11 people from the party's city unit headquarters at Nasiman Bhaban and from other surrounding areas.

Idris Ali, former office secretary of BNP's Chattogram city unit, told The Business Standard police attacked the procession unprovoked at the Kazir Dewri intersection.

Photo: TBS

At least five BNP men were injured as police baton-charged the gathering and fired bullets.

There was, however, no untoward incident in the main rally, Idris clarified.

Chattogram Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner (South) Mostafizur Rahman said, "At first, the BNP men made an attack on police from the procession. They started throwing bricks and also set a police vehicle on fire. Several policemen were injured in the incident."

Twenty BNP leaders and activists were arrested after the incident, he added.

Photo: TBS

Kotwali Police Station Officer-in-Charge Jahidul Kabir said police had taken all the necessary arrangements to help ensure a peaceful BNP protest rally.

But, all of a sudden, a section of the opposition activists launched attacks on law enforcers, leaving five injured.