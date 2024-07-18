Cops airlifted from a private university

A Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) helicopter evacuated some policemen who got stranded inside Canadian International University during agitation at Badda area today, sources at the elite forces said.

The cops got stranded inside the university while chasing the protesters. On an SOS, the helicopter of the Rab flew in and rescued the policemen.

Later the chopper also roamed around the area to take stock of the situation, the RAB sources said.

Photo: TBS

"We have neither carried out any action by the helicopter nor will. No need to be panicked," said a Rab official.