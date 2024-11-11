COP29: CA Yunus urges increased focus on climate crisis

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 November, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 10:30 pm

COP29: CA Yunus urges increased focus on climate crisis

Prof Yunus is leading a small delegation and will return home on 14 November

TBS Report
11 November, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 10:30 pm
Chief Adviser Professor Yunus attended a coordination meeting with Bangladesh delegation at a hotel in Baku. Photo: Courtesy
Chief Adviser Professor Yunus attended a coordination meeting with Bangladesh delegation at a hotel in Baku. Photo: Courtesy

Chief Adviser Professor Yunus today (11 November) asked the Bangladesh officials and NGO and civil society leaders to put up extra efforts to highlight the country's climate crisis at the COP-29 in Baku.

"Our main efforts will be to include our concerns and demands in the final declaration of the COP-29," Prof Yunus told the Bangladesh delegation during a coordination meeting at a hotel in Baku.

At the meeting, Environment Secretary Farhina Ahmed briefed the officials about Bangladesh's stand on some key issues of the conference.

She said Bangladesh has set up nine teams to negotiate in all major areas, including climate finance, loss and mitigation, and just transition and adaptation mechanisms in the summit.

At least 29 NGOs and civil society groups from Bangladesh are joining the COP-29, she added.

The secretary said despite assurance from the rich countries in the Global North, Bangladesh has so far received US$ 344 million grants and US$ 250 million credit as climate finance.

The chief adviser reached Baku, Azerbaijan this evening to attend the UN's biggest climate conference, COP29.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Turkey Amanul Haq, among others, was present at the airport to receive the chief adviser upon his arrival at 5:15pm (Baku time).

The chief adviser will join the main summit of COP-29 tomorrow (Tuesday) and speak in at least three major events.
 

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus / Baku / COP29 / Bangladesh

