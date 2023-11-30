COP28 kicks off in Dubai: Bangladesh seeks action on climate change

The 28th United Nations Climate Change conference (COP28) begins today in Dubai with Bangladesh aiming to address crucial issues such as diminishing fossil fuel reliance, curbing carbon emissions, and securing funding for loss and damage.

Around 70,000 participants from 197 countries including world leaders will join the summit aiming to formulate a mechanism to curb adverse impacts of climate change.

The global event will take place from 30 November to 12 December under the presidency of the United Arab Emirates.

Stakeholders say at the event, Bangladesh will emphasise on key initiatives such as the Glasgow-Sharm el-Sheikh work programme on adaptation, the execution of national adaptation plans (NAPs), the inaugural Global Stocktake (GST), and the establishment of the New Collective Quantified Goal for Climate Finance.

"Securing funding is of paramount importance for Bangladesh. We demand operational loss and damage funding that stands as a concrete action, not a mere political statement. If a dedicated fund is established, it must be adequately resourced," said Saber Hossain Chowdhury, special envoy to the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for climate change.

"Our long-held position is that the $100 billion earmarked for adaptation is insufficient, as it was politically determined. We call for doubling this amount and substantially increasing it by 2025. Moreover, we advocate for a 50:50 distribution of funding, ensuring that the allocated resources are new and additional," he said.

Mirza Shawkat Ali, director of climate change and international convention at the Department of Environment, Bangladesh, said, "Our main priorities are funding arrangements for loss and damage. We have already submitted the NAP. We have identified 113 important projects under the NAP."

Bangladesh will be represented by top officials such as Prime Minister's Special Envoy for Climate Change Saber Hossain Chowdhury, Minister for Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Md Shahab Uddin, Information Minister Hasan Mahmud.