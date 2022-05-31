Cop without ticket threatens to shoot TTE for fining

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 May, 2022, 10:40 pm
An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (ASI) has allegedly threatened to shoot a travelling ticket examiner (TTE) of a train for fining him for travelling without a ticket.

The incident took place on Tuesday (May 31) noon on the Dhaka-bound intercity Chitra Express. 

According to sources, TTE Abdul Alim Mithu started his duty from Ishwardi railway station in Pabna on the Chitra Express train coming from Khulna. 

On the way, he went to the corridor of the train with the guard Iqbal Mahmud and found several passengers there. 

When asked about their tickets, ASI Roman Mia and his force members discharging duty on the train intervened the TTE. They refused to buy tickets, claiming them to be "their own people". 

ASI Roman then threatened to shoot TTE Mithu when he tried to enter the compartment to issue tickets. 

The other passengers of the train normalised the situation when ASI Romen and his supporters tried to handcuff TTE.

On 6 May, TTE Shafiqul Islam was temporarily suspended after he fined three passengers who were relatives of Railways minister Nurul Islam Sujan, as they were travelling by Dhaka-bound Sundarban Express without any tickets. 

On 8 May, the Pakshi DRM withdrew the suspension order of Shafiqul Islam after the news was published in the media. 

