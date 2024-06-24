Cop suspended for sharing info about ex-DMP chief Asaduzzaman

An additional deputy commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) has been suspended on charge of disclosing personal information about former Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia.

The Public Security Division of the home ministry issued an order on Sunday (23 June) regarding the suspension.

According to the order, GMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Jisanul Haque has been involved in activities that violate the disciplines of government service.

Therefore, he has been suspended under section 39 (1) of the Public Service Act, 2018 and rule 12 (1) of the Government Servants (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 2018.

The home ministry also recommended taking divisional action against the police officer.

On 19 June, Additional DIG of Police Headquarters Mohammad Anwar Hossain sent a letter to the home ministry, requesting action against Jisanul.

According to an investigation by GMP, Jisanul acquired information about former DMP commissioner Asaduzzman Mia from a sub-inspector using the WhatsApp account of his official mobile number.