Cop suspended for sharing info about ex-DMP chief Asaduzzaman

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 June, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2024, 08:26 pm

Related News

Cop suspended for sharing info about ex-DMP chief Asaduzzaman

TBS Report
24 June, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2024, 08:26 pm
Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) logo
Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) logo

An additional deputy commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) has been suspended on charge of disclosing personal information about former Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia.

The Public Security Division of the home ministry issued an order on Sunday (23 June) regarding the suspension.

According to the order, GMP Additional Deputy Commissioner Jisanul Haque has been involved in activities that violate the disciplines of government service.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Therefore, he has been suspended under section 39 (1) of the Public Service Act, 2018 and rule 12 (1) of the Government Servants (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 2018.

The home ministry also recommended taking divisional action against the police officer.

On 19 June, Additional DIG of Police Headquarters Mohammad Anwar Hossain sent a letter to the home ministry, requesting action against Jisanul. 

According to an investigation by GMP, Jisanul acquired information about former DMP commissioner Asaduzzman Mia from a sub-inspector using the WhatsApp account of his official mobile number. 

Top News

Police officer / Bangladesh / Ex-DMP chief Asaduzzaman Mia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Urban women, mostly jobholders, are opting for scooters or bikes to avoid the hassle of public transport. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Behind the wheel: How women drivers navigate roads and social barriers

10h | Features
Since the signing of the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1944, global economic power has shifted significantly, with emerging markets and developing economies carrying far more weight. Photo: Bloomberg

A monetary and economic order fit for the 21st century

10h | Panorama
Michał Panasiuk. Illustration: TBS

Michał and the Bangla Summer School: A Bangla teacher in Europe

6h | Panorama
Collage: TBS Creative

In the time of goats and Russell's Vipers

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

That is why Hinduja family in discussion

That is why Hinduja family in discussion

1h | Videos
How Bangladesh can play the T20 World Cup semi-final

How Bangladesh can play the T20 World Cup semi-final

3h | Videos
Will the Tigers be able to finish the World Cup with a win?

Will the Tigers be able to finish the World Cup with a win?

3h | Videos
Undisciplined Arav Khan in Bangladesh Carnival

Undisciplined Arav Khan in Bangladesh Carnival

4h | Videos