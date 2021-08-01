Cop killed in Dhaka road crash 

A police constable was killed in a road accident in front of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Helal, 55.

The accident took place at around 10:45am.

Sheikh Muhammad Shamim, additional deputy commissioner of Traffic Tejgaon division confirmed the matter and said, the accident took place as the microbus hit Helal in front of the hospital when he was helping a patient's family to cross the signal, leaving him critically injured.

Later, he was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where the on duty doctor declared him dead.

