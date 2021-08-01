Cop killed in Dhaka road crash 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 August, 2021, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2021, 12:59 pm

Related News

Cop killed in Dhaka road crash 

The accident took place at around 10:45am

TBS Report
01 August, 2021, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2021, 12:59 pm
Representational image/Collected
Representational image/Collected

A police constable was killed in a road accident in front of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital on Sunday morning. 

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Helal, 55. 

The accident took place at around 10:45am.

Sheikh Muhammad Shamim, additional deputy commissioner of Traffic Tejgaon division confirmed the matter and said, the accident took place as the microbus hit Helal in front of the hospital when he was helping a patient's family to cross the signal, leaving him critically injured. 

Later, he was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where the on duty doctor declared him dead.
 

Top News

Accident / death / police

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Dengue fear spreads

TBS Today: Dengue fear spreads

20h | Videos
The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

The mosque at Lalbagh fort you may not have seen before

22h | Videos
Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

Tokyo Olympics in the eyes of an expatriate Bangladeshi photographer

22h | Videos
Bangladesh tops in illegal migration to Europe

Bangladesh tops in illegal migration to Europe

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

4
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

5
Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank
Bangladesh

Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank

6
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house