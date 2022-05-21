Cop killed, 8 others injured in Moulvibazar road crash

A sub-inspector (SI) of Bangladesh Police (BP) was killed in a road accident in Moulvibazar.

Eight others – including five police officials and three suspects – were injured in the crash that took place near the district's Moynar Dokan area early Saturday.

The deceased, SI Sameeran Chandra Das, was stationed at Rajnagar police station, confirmed Moulvibazar Sadar Circle Additional Superintendent of Police Ziaur Rahman Zia to The Business Standard.

He said that one of the wheels of the police pickup van carrying SI Chandra, other police officials and three wanted suspects exploded and hit a tree on the way back from Uttarbagh Tea Garden in Rajnagar.

"Critically injured SI Shawkat Masud Bhuiyan, constables Abdul Aziz and Masuk Miah and suspect Lakkhan Shawtal to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital (SOMCH) for better treatment."

"Meanwhile, the others – SI Solaiman, ASI Jahangir and suspects Kanta Shawtal and Moyna Miah are undergoing treatment at Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital."

