Cop killed, 8 others injured in Moulvibazar road crash

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 May, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 21 May, 2022, 01:21 pm

Related News

Cop killed, 8 others injured in Moulvibazar road crash

The deceased cop and his team were returning to Rajnagar police station following the arrest of three wanted suspects 

TBS Report
21 May, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 21 May, 2022, 01:21 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A sub-inspector (SI) of Bangladesh Police (BP) was killed in a road accident in Moulvibazar.  

Eight others – including five police officials and three suspects – were injured in the crash that took place near the district's Moynar Dokan area early Saturday.

The deceased, SI Sameeran Chandra Das, was stationed at Rajnagar police station, confirmed Moulvibazar Sadar Circle Additional Superintendent of Police Ziaur Rahman Zia to The Business Standard.

He said that one of the wheels of the police pickup van carrying SI Chandra, other police officials and three wanted suspects exploded and hit a tree on the way back from Uttarbagh Tea Garden in Rajnagar.

"Critically injured SI Shawkat Masud Bhuiyan, constables Abdul Aziz and Masuk Miah and suspect Lakkhan Shawtal to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital (SOMCH) for better treatment."

"Meanwhile, the others – SI Solaiman, ASI Jahangir and suspects Kanta Shawtal and Moyna Miah are undergoing treatment at  Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital."
 

Top News

Bangladesh / road accident / Moulvibazar / Bangladesh police

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Green-backed Heron on a tilting stalk. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Green-backed Heron: Nothing but a prayer to catch a fish  

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘High logistics cost weakens Bangladesh’s competitiveness’

3h | Panorama
Every morning is a new beginning for all

Seashore

3h | In Focus
2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom debuts with new illuminated grille

2023 Rolls-Royce Phantom debuts with new illuminated grille

2h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

The right way to apply for jobs at int'l orgs

Now | Videos
Ways to retain body fragrance

Ways to retain body fragrance

22h | Videos
Gazipur restaurant that serves 150 food items

Gazipur restaurant that serves 150 food items

1d | Videos
How to prepare for a job

How to prepare for a job

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

5
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

6
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally