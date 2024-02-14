Cop-journo to work together for country's betterment: DMP Commissioner

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman today (14 February) underscored the need for police and journalists' joint efforts for building a developed and smart Bangladesh.

"If police and journalists work together, the welfare of the country will be ensured . . . Thus, Bangladesh will be turned into a smart one through eliminating injustice," he said while unveiling a book cover written by journalist Mizan Malik at Crime Reporters Association of Bangladesh (CRAB).

Habibur Rahman said police and journalists complement each other in their activities.

While unveiling the book of creative writer, journalist and poet Mizan Malik's third poetry book 'Mayantra', the DMP Commissioner said Mizan Malik is not only a journalist, but he is also a multidimensional and multifaceted person.

Mentioning that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has made Bangladesh a digital country, he said, "Bangladesh is now a wonder to the entire world. The Prime Minister has dreamed of building a smart Bangladesh, and she has started the work of building a smart Bangladesh. Bangladesh will become a developed country in 2041."

Replying to a question about price hikes during the Ramadan, the DMP Commissioner said the government has several organisations, including the Consumer Rights Directorate, to control essential prices.

The DMP will also provide maximum cooperation in this regard and work together with other agencies to ensure that none will be able to make a syndicate, he added.

Habibur Rahman said Dhaka Metropolitan Police will start operating mobile courts before the Ramadan to control prices of essential goods during the Ramadan.

Bangladesh Shishu Academy Director General Anjir Liton was present as a special guest, while president of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) Syed Shukur Ali Shuvo, CRAB president Kamruzzaman Khan and former CRAB president Modhusudan Mondal, among others, were present at the programme.