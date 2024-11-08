Coordinator Hasib Al Islam responds to show-cause notice

Hasib Al Islam, a coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, has responded to a show-cause notice issued over his statement that "the revolution would not have been achieved so easily without setting fire to the metro rail or killing police officers."

The notice was served on 3 November by Abdul Hannan Masud, chief organiser of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, requesting Hasib to clarify his comments.

In a statement sent to the media, Hasib Al Islam explained, "Due to time constraints on the talk show 'Projotne Bangladesh' on DBC News, I had to condense my statement, which led to some incompleteness. Fragments of my remarks are being presented in a somewhat inaccurate manner by various media outlets, causing confusion among the public. I intended to convey that revolutions cannot occur by following conventional rules."

Hasib elaborated, saying, "Every revolution around the world has been organised by stepping outside conventional norms. What I meant was that the arrogance of the Awami fascists regarding their so-called development project, the metro rail, was exposed when they themselves set it on fire. This provoked outrage among the people, accelerating the movement against the fascist Hasina regime."

He further added, "During the July uprising, Awami allies in the police league conducted mass shootings on students and citizens without restraint. In response, people from all walks of life formed a fierce resistance to protect themselves, which was an expression of accumulated anger from freedom-seeking citizens. The people recognised that the bloodshed in this uprising was due to the Awami fascists' use of police for mass killings, and they must be held accountable."

Hasib clarified that, due to time limitations, he could only briefly mention these incidents, unable to fully explain his points. He expressed disappointment that some media outlets are presenting fragmented parts of his statements in a misleading manner without seeking his views or clarification.

Earlier, on 26 October, Hasib Al Islam had made a controversial remark on the DBC talk show "Projotne Bangladesh," stating, "The revolution would not have been achieved so easily without setting fire to the metro rail or killing police officers."