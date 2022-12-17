Coordination needed to improve the service quality in tourism: FBCCI President

Coordination needed to improve the service quality in tourism: FBCCI President

Md Jasim Uddin. Photo: Collected
Md Jasim Uddin. Photo: Collected

Business leaders called for ensuring coordination and integrated participation among the entrepreneurs of the tourism industry and the relevant government and private institutions to improve the quality of services.

"The country's tourism industry is growing rapidly and the hotels, motels, resorts, and tourist spots are being developed to fulfill the growing demand," Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries President Jashim Uddin said at the 3rd meeting of the FBCCI's Standing Committee on Tourism Development (Inbound, Outbound, Domestic and Civil Aviation) on Saturday. 

"There is no alternative to coordination and integrated participation among the entrepreneurs of this sector and the related government and private institutions to improve the quality of services in tourism," he added. 

Jashim Uddin said that tourism is a very promising sector for the country's economy. It has both problems and potentials. 

"We have to work more closely on these issues." 

He urged tourism-related associations to play a more active role.

He also emphasised ensuring better services for foreign tourists as well as local tourists. 

Jashim Uddin urged the entrepreneurs to organise a seminar on the tourism sector with parjatan corporation, National Board of Revenue (NBR), relevant ministries and other stakeholders.

FBCCI Vice President Amin Helaly said that apart from attracting foreigners to Bangladesh for tourism, it is also a big market for the country's large population. To ensure the discipline and coordination of this potential sector, participation of all government and private sectors (including associations) who work in tourism is essential. 

He also mentioned that on the occasion of FBCCI's 50th-anniversary celebration, the three-day-long 'Bangladesh Business Summit' is to be held in March next year. The tourism sector will be highlighted there.

Director-in-Charge of the Standing Committee on Tourism MGR Nasir Majumder said that tourism is always one of the priority sectors to the prime minister. 

