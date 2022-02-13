Cooperation of political parties, people a must for credible polls: President

Bangladesh

BSS
13 February, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2022, 09:05 pm

Related News

Cooperation of political parties, people a must for credible polls: President

"In the democratic process, election is a very important activity... All-out cooperation of political parties and people as well is a must to hold a free, fair and credible election," he told

BSS
13 February, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2022, 09:05 pm
File photo of President M Abdul Hamid
File photo of President M Abdul Hamid

President M Abdul Hamid today said all-out cooperation of political parties and people is mandatory to hold a free, fair and credible election as a delegation of the Election Commission (EC) led by outgoing Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda paid a courtesy call on him at Bangabhaban here this evening.

"In the democratic process, election is a very important activity... All-out cooperation of political parties and people as well is a must to hold a free, fair and credible election," he told the outgoing EC delegation.

The President said the Election Commission should carry out this task with the cooperation of the executive branch, political parties and the people of all strata of life, his Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS.

President Hamid categorically said the Election Commission can play a key role in conducting elections.

With the cooperation of all political parties and people, the EC would be able to conduct more fair and credible polls at all levels in the days to come, he hoped.

The Bangabhaban spokesman said during the meeting the EC delegation briefed the President about various activities of the commission and its development plans as well.

Abedin said they thanked the President for his cooperation and guidance in carrying out the assignments.

Election Commissioners Mahbub Talukder, Md Rafiqul Islam and Kabita Khanam were present on the occasion.

In the meeting, the CEC handed over a national identity card (NID) of President Md Abdul Hamid with the inclusion of the title "Bir Muktijouddha" (heroic freedom fighter).

Besides, the Election Commission handed over him to a copy of The Representation of the People Order, 1972 (Bangla Version) and another copy of the 'Delimitation of Constituencies for Elections to Parliament Act, 2021'(Bangla Version).

Secretaries concerned of Bangabhaban were present during the meeting.

Top News

President M Abdul Hamid / Election Commission (EC) / election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are about 6,000 flower farmers in Jhikargacha, Jessore, who are bracing for massive losses this year, yet again. Picture: Mumit M/TBS

An unhappy Pahela Falgun and Valentine’s Day for flower farmers

7h | Panorama
Exploration of gas fields will not meet the growing demand immediately, but extensive exploration effort must be taken up straight away Photo Credit: UNB

‘We are heading towards a high energy price regime’

10h | Interviews
Photo: Courtesy

Ace the perfect Basanta look with Shesher Kobita

9h | Mode
A well-hidden female Koel. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Asian Koel: Shall I call thee Kokil, or but a wandering voice!

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladeshi youth invents robotic hand

Bangladeshi youth invents robotic hand

1h | Videos
The secrets behind ghost writing

The secrets behind ghost writing

1h | Videos
Olympic panda mascot souvenirs are in high demand in Beijing

Olympic panda mascot souvenirs are in high demand in Beijing

4h | Videos
Rare Dumba farm in Sathkhira

Rare Dumba farm in Sathkhira

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director