Cooperation in military, security fields always 'cornerstone' of Dhaka-Beijing relations: Ambassador Yao

UNB
23 August, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2023, 09:04 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen on Wednesday said cooperation in the military and security fields is always a "cornerstone" of Bangladesh-China relations.

Delivering a lecture at the National Defense College of Bangladesh, Ambassador Yao also said cooperation in these fields has made significant achievements in recent years.

He said hegemony, expansion or spheres of influence find no place in Chinese dictionary.

"China is willing to work with Bangladesh to actively implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries," he said.

Lieutenant General Md Akbar Hossain, Commandant of NDC, together with more than 70 officers of Bangladeshi Armed Forces and representatives of foreign armies were present at the lecture.

Ambassador Yao said China puts forward the Global Security Initiative, and advocates the establishment of a security concept that emphasises a common, comprehensive, cooperative, and sustainable approach.

In terms of military, he said, China pursues a national defense policy that is defensive by nature.

While resolutely safeguarding its own national sovereignty, security and development interests, China aims at building a global community with a shared future, the ambassador said.

The Chinese envoy said his country is willing to further strengthen exchanges at various levels between the two armed forces, and deepen cooperation in defense industry and trade, training, equipment and technology, mutual visits of navy ships, and the UN peacekeeping operations.

At the end of the lecture, Ambassador Yao had friendly interactions with the audience on China-US relations, China-India relations, the "Indo-Pacific Strategy", situation in Rakhine State of Myanmar, China-Bangladesh cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, the Taiwan question and the issue of South China Sea.

