Cooperation between Bangladesh, US militaries growing: Ambassador Muhith

Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN, Ambassador Muhammad A Muhith has said multidimensional cooperation between the militaries of Bangladesh and the United States (US) is increasing.

Welcoming a US Army War College delegation, comprising 26 members, at the Permanent Mission of Bangladesh on Friday, he discussed Bangladesh's engagements in maintaining international peace and security.

The Ambassador focused on Bangladesh's important contribution to UN peacekeeping operations as the topmost troops and police-contributing country.

He highlighted the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh's graduation from the LDC category.

He talked about Bangladesh's leadership in adopting two resolutions titled "Culture of Peace" and "Women, Peace and Security" at the United Nations.

The envoy also went over few other resolutions which were introduced by Bangladesh, such as Vision Impairment, Prevention of Drowning, Natural Plant Fibers and Doha Programme of Action (DPOA).

Bangladesh is now serving as the chair of the Peace Building Commission, the President of the UN Women Executive Board and recently Bangladesh was elected as a member of the UN Human Rights Council securing the highest number of votes from the Asia-Pacific Group.

Ambassador Muhith also highlighted the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in combating the Covid-19 pandemic in Bangladesh.

He discussed Bangladesh's various initiatives at the UN to resolve the Rohingya Crisis.

Defense Advisor (DA) of Bangladesh Permanent Mission Brigadier General Md Sadequzzaman briefed the delegation about Bangladesh's engagement in the UN peacekeeping operations and the dedicated role played by the Bangladeshi peacekeepers.

The participation of all branches of military forces and police in the peacekeeping operation is rare in the world, said Md Sadequzzaman.

So far, 1,81,661 Bangladeshi peacekeepers have participated in 56 UN peacekeeping missions.

Currently, there are 7144 Bangladeshi peacekeepers deployed in nine different missions.

"As many as 165 peacekeepers lost their lives in the line of duty while 258 have been injured," he said.

The DA also mentioned that there are currently 542 women peacekeepers deployed in the peacekeeping missions.

At present, Bangladesh Police has a female Formed Police Unit (FPU) in the mission.

The US Army War College delegation applauded the Bangladesh Mission for the valuable exchange of information and warm hospitality.

The Permanent Representative thanked the US Army War College delegation for choosing Bangladesh Permanent Mission for their visit.

The US Army War College has been visiting Bangladesh Mission every year in recent times to learn about Bangladesh's experiences in the field of a peace operation, according to the Bangladesh Permanent Mission at the UN.

This partnership comes as a recognition of Bangladesh's remarkable contribution to UN peace operations and the reputation and professionalism of Bangladeshi peacekeepers.

A senior officer of the Bangladesh Army undergoing training in the War College was a part of this delegation.