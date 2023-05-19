Convicted fugitive in attack on Sheikh Hasina's convoy case arrested in Satkhira

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested Ripon Hossain, who was given a life sentence for his involvement in a 2002 attack on Sheikh Hasina's convoy, from Satkhira's Kalaroa.

The arrest took place on Thursday night in the vicinity of Nizbari near Kalaroa Upazila Health Complex.

The captured suspect, Ripon Hossain, a resident of Kalaroa Municipality, had been evading authorities for a considerable period.

Major Ghalib, RAB Satkhira camp commander, revealed that a confidential tip-off led to the discovery of Ripon Hossain's whereabouts.

"It was found that he had been hiding in a specially constructed tunnel beneath his bedroom's bed, cunningly designed to elude arrest at his residence adjacent to Kalaroa Upazila Health Complex," he said.

Acting upon this information, RAB members conducted a raid on Thursday night.

He was handed over to the Kalaroa police station on Friday afternoon.

On 30 August, 2002, Sheikh Hasina, the opposition leader at the time, visited Satkhira Sadar Hospital to meet the wife of a freedom fighter who had been a victim of rape.

On her way back to Jessore around 11:40am, a group of BNP leaders launched an attack on a passenger bus in front of the Kalaroa Upazila BNP office.

During the assault, district Awami League president, journalists, and ten other individuals were subjected to physical violence.

On 18 April, a Satkhira court handed down a life sentence to four individuals, including BNP central leader Habibul Islam Habib and Ripon Hossain, in connection with the case.

Furthermore, 44 other accused individuals received a seven-year prison term from the same court.