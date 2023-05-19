Convicted fugitive in attack on Sheikh Hasina's convoy case arrested in Satkhira

Bangladesh

UNB
19 May, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2023, 08:30 pm

Related News

Convicted fugitive in attack on Sheikh Hasina's convoy case arrested in Satkhira

UNB
19 May, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2023, 08:30 pm
Convicted fugitive in attack on Sheikh Hasina&#039;s convoy case arrested in Satkhira

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested Ripon Hossain, who was given a life sentence for his involvement in a 2002 attack on Sheikh Hasina's convoy, from Satkhira's Kalaroa.

The arrest took place on Thursday night in the vicinity of Nizbari near Kalaroa Upazila Health Complex.

The captured suspect, Ripon Hossain, a resident of Kalaroa Municipality, had been evading authorities for a considerable period.

Major Ghalib, RAB Satkhira camp commander, revealed that a confidential tip-off led to the discovery of Ripon Hossain's whereabouts.

"It was found that he had been hiding in a specially constructed tunnel beneath his bedroom's bed, cunningly designed to elude arrest at his residence adjacent to Kalaroa Upazila Health Complex," he said.

Acting upon this information, RAB members conducted a raid on Thursday night.

He was handed over to the Kalaroa police station on Friday afternoon.

On 30 August, 2002, Sheikh Hasina, the opposition leader at the time, visited Satkhira Sadar Hospital to meet the wife of a freedom fighter who had been a victim of rape.

On her way back to Jessore around 11:40am, a group of BNP leaders launched an attack on a passenger bus in front of the Kalaroa Upazila BNP office.

During the assault, district Awami League president, journalists, and ten other individuals were subjected to physical violence.

On 18 April, a Satkhira court handed down a life sentence to four individuals, including BNP central leader Habibul Islam Habib and Ripon Hossain, in connection with the case.

Furthermore, 44 other accused individuals received a seven-year prison term from the same court.

Top News

Fugitive / Satkhira / arrested

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Postmen persist as dedicated messengers in a digital age

9h | Features
Chef Arpon Changma. Photo: Courtesy

Arpon Changma: Meet the chef committed to putting Bangladesh on a global platter

11h | Food
Photo: Reuters

Why Bangladesh should be offered to join BRICS

11h | Thoughts
Photo: Shaharin Amin Shupty

'Humanly impossible to handle': How Dhaka's street life tackles extreme heat

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

যাতায়াত।Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

যাতায়াত।Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

1d | TBS Stories
How can you get relief from chronic pain?

How can you get relief from chronic pain?

11h | TBS Health
Full-sized scans reveal Titanic as never seen before

Full-sized scans reveal Titanic as never seen before

3h | TBS World
End of James Gunn's decade at Marvel

End of James Gunn's decade at Marvel

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

2
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

3
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman

4
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

5
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities

6
No easy exit for loan guarantors
Banking

No easy exit for loan guarantors