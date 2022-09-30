Convey misrule, brutality under BNP regimes: PM tells expat Bangladeshis

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday called upon the Bangladeshi diaspora to convey the irregularities, corruption and brutality under the BNP regimes, alongside depicting the true development picture of the current government.

She made the call while exchanging views with expatriate Bangladeshis in Washington DC, PM's Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon said.

Sheikh Hasina also asked them to disclose the crimes committed by those who are circulating anti-state propaganda abroad.

At the event, the expat Bangladeshis wished the premier on her birthday.

The PM said, "Today Bangladesh has attained the status of a developing country. Everyone will have to work together to continue this trend of development."

She said Awami League has ensured a fair environment for elections in the country. People can now vote freely, she added.

She said BNP destroyed the electoral system. "BNP enlisted fake voters and snatched the voting rights of the common people by sending goons and terrorist forces to the polling booths," she said.

Sheikh Hasina said that BNP picked 700 candidates against 300 constituencies in the last national election. So, people didn't vote for them due to their business over giving nominations, she said.

Highlighting various opportunities for investment in the country, she urged the expatriates to make investments in Bangladesh.

Sheikh Hasina went to the US on 19 September, to attend the 77th session of United Nations General Assembly in New York. She left Dhaka for London on September 15 and attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on 19 September.

The Prime Minister is expected to return home on 4 October.