Conversation between president, adviser: Youth arrested for creating fake recordings

The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) detained a youth early today (28 October) on charges of doctoring voice recordings of a fake conversation between President Mohammed Shahabuddin and interim government Adviser M Sakhawat Hossain and publicising it on YouTube.

Nafiz Fuad, 22, was apprehended during a raid in Khilgaon area of the capital, said Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner of DMP's media wing.

According to DMP, Nafiz operates two YouTube channels, "KES TV" and "Quality TV", as well as a Facebook page.

Recently, he created a fake phone conversation between Sakhawat Hossain andl President Mohammed Shahabuddin, collecting segments of speeches from different sources.

Nafiz later shared this content on his channel to create unrest among the public, stated a press release issued from DMP's media wing.

"He has been producing such videos against the government high-ups for a long time. The procedure of filling a case iscurrently underway, " Talebur said.