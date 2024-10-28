Conversation between president, adviser: Youth arrested for creating fake recordings

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 October, 2024, 09:25 am
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 09:26 am

Related News

Conversation between president, adviser: Youth arrested for creating fake recordings

According to DMP, Nafiz operates two YouTube channels, "KES TV" and "Quality TV", as well as a Facebook page

TBS Report
28 October, 2024, 09:25 am
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 09:26 am
Representational Photo: Pixabay
Representational Photo: Pixabay

The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) detained a youth early today (28 October) on charges of doctoring voice recordings of a fake conversation between President Mohammed Shahabuddin and interim government Adviser M Sakhawat Hossain and publicising it on YouTube.

Nafiz Fuad, 22, was apprehended during a raid in Khilgaon area of the capital, said Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner of DMP's media wing.

According to DMP, Nafiz operates two YouTube channels, "KES TV" and "Quality TV", as well as a Facebook page.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Recently, he created a fake phone conversation between Sakhawat Hossain andl President Mohammed Shahabuddin, collecting segments of speeches from different sources.

Nafiz later shared this content on his channel to create unrest among the public, stated a press release issued from DMP's media wing.

"He has been producing such videos against the government high-ups for a long time. The procedure of filling a case iscurrently underway, " Talebur said.

Top News

Bangladesh / Fake video / Detention

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

17h | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

1d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

2d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

2d | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Mohammadpur: Who are the culprit of the criminal world?

Mohammadpur: Who are the culprit of the criminal world?

12h | Videos
US Election 2024: Why Texas Matters?

US Election 2024: Why Texas Matters?

11h | Videos
Bangladesh thrash Bhutan 7-1 to reach Saff Women's Championship final again

Bangladesh thrash Bhutan 7-1 to reach Saff Women's Championship final again

15h | Videos
Shanto set to step down from captaincy, who replaces him?

Shanto set to step down from captaincy, who replaces him?

16h | Videos