Controversies surrounding new MPs' oath-taking to be clarified, if necessary: Law minister

The oath-taking ceremony for the newly appointed Members of Parliament (MPs) adhered to constitutional regulations, Law Minister Anisul Huq said, adding that clarification on the issue can be provided if policymakers deem it necessary.

Addressing concerns raised by some BNP leaders who alleged that the MPs of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad took the oath before the dissolution of the 11th parliament, the law minister, during a media interaction today, claimed that no rules were violated during the oath-taking process.

The BNP leaders argued against the move, stating that the previous term had not yet concluded, pointing out that there are now more than 600 MPs in the country.

When asked about any legal or constitutional ambiguity in this matter, the minister said, "The country is being governed in accordance with the constitution. The current discussion seems of little significance."

Asked about which part of the constitution could provide clarification, he responded, "I don't know yet. If the policymakers feel the need, they will decide."

"Nevertheless, I believe that whatever transpired was conducted per the constitution," he added.