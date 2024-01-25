Controversies surrounding new MPs' oath-taking to be clarified, if necessary: Law minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 January, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2024, 05:13 pm

Related News

Controversies surrounding new MPs' oath-taking to be clarified, if necessary: Law minister

TBS Report
25 January, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2024, 05:13 pm
File photo of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq. Photo: Collected
File photo of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anisul Huq. Photo: Collected

The oath-taking ceremony for the newly appointed Members of Parliament (MPs) adhered to constitutional regulations, Law Minister Anisul Huq said, adding that clarification on the issue can be provided if policymakers deem it necessary.

Addressing concerns raised by some BNP leaders who alleged that the MPs of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad took the oath before the dissolution of the 11th parliament, the law minister, during a media interaction today, claimed that no rules were violated during the oath-taking process.

The BNP leaders argued against the move, stating that the previous term had not yet concluded, pointing out that there are now more than 600 MPs in the country. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

When asked about any legal or constitutional ambiguity in this matter, the minister said, "The country is being governed in accordance with the constitution. The current discussion seems of little significance."

Asked about which part of the constitution could provide clarification, he responded, "I don't know yet. If the policymakers feel the need, they will decide."

"Nevertheless, I believe that whatever transpired was conducted per the constitution," he added.

 

Top News

Law Minister Anisul Huq / oath-taking ceremony / MP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Virginia: The Woolf among us

Virginia: The Woolf among us

3h | Features
Transition to competency-based learning saw the replacement of the traditional evaluation system with continuous assessment. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Constant change, scant success: The fault in our curriculum

10h | Panorama
Toyota’s Allion and Premio are among the most popular brands among the Bangladeshi middle class, but Toyota stopped producing these cars in 2021. As a result, their price increased in the auction market. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

The middle class dream of owning a car is going up in smoke

7h | Panorama
A Royal Enfield Classics 350 motorcycle. Photo: Collected

Which Royal Enfield model is right for you? Here's what you need to know

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

The journey to Motijheel is increasing the crowd on the metro rail.

The journey to Motijheel is increasing the crowd on the metro rail.

40m | Videos
Flower Festival at Chattogram DC Park

Flower Festival at Chattogram DC Park

1h | Videos
Govt. issues over Tk2,000cr bonds to repay power companies' dues

Govt. issues over Tk2,000cr bonds to repay power companies' dues

3h | Videos
Bhandari Mula: a famous vegetable all over the country

Bhandari Mula: a famous vegetable all over the country

4h | Videos