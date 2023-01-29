Contractors attack Ctg City Corp project director 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 January, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2023, 09:17 pm

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

A group of contractors reportedly assaulted a project director of a development scheme of the Chattogram City Corporation on Sunday at his office allegedly for not getting work. 

It was alleged that the attackers ransacked his office on the 3rd floor of the temporary head office building of the city corporation at Tigerpass in the city.

The victim Engineer Golam Yazdani told reporters that he came to his office at Tigerpass at around 4:15pm after the general meeting of the city corporation which was held in the old city building at Andarkilla of the city. 

"Soon after settling in the office, about 20-25 contractors entered his room without permission and started assaulting him suddenly while he was talking. During this time, the attackers continuously punched him," he said. 

Office Assistant Tilak Dey was also assaulted by them when he tried to rescue the project director. The attackers left the place after about 10 minutes of assault.

Engineer Gholam Yazdani is the director of Tk2,500 crore worth projects of road development and other important infrastructural development including the airport road under the city corporation. 

He is basically the executive engineer of the local government engineering department (LGED). 

On 14 August last year, he was appointed as the director of the largest project of the city corporation implemented by the local government department. 

Golam Yazdani alleged that a group of contractors had attacked him for not giving them development project work.

Chattogram City Corporation Mayor M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury said that they were going to take action by monitoring the CCTV cameras to identify the attackers. The name of the person who led the attackers is Sahabuddin.

"Tender process is being awarded in a transparent manner. They may have thought there was an opportunity to give the work in different ways," he said.

The mayor also said, "There is no chance of favouritism in the lottery in the e-Government Procurement (e-GP). The question is whether the transparent process is being disrupted or not. If the attackers are found to be the enlisted contractors of the city corporation, they will be blacklisted.

"I will write to all departments so that they do not get work. We will file a case against those who have shown the audacity to attack an officer in his chamber."

Santosh Kumar Chakma, officer-in-charge (OC) of Khulshi police station of the city said that the incident is being investigated. Stern action will be taken against the attackers.

