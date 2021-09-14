Continue health safety measures even after vaccination: PM

Bangladesh

She made the call taking part in a parliamentary motion of condolence for JaPa MP Masuda Chowdhury

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Photo: PMO
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Photo: PMO

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Tuesday called upon citizens who have already been vaccinated to maintain and continue practicing health safety guidelines.

"People will have to maintain health safety in the pandemic. I request vaccinated citizens too to continue practicing hygiene safety measures to stay healthy. I wish our countrymen and expatriates well," she said in the context of a parliamentary motion of condolence for Jatiya Party (JaPa) Parliamentarian, Masuda M Rashid Chowdhury.  

Expressing deep shock upon the demise of the JaPa member of parliament, the PM said, "It is truly sad and shocking that we have lost so many parliamentary lawmakers. We do not want such condolence motions anymore. May Allah bless everyone with good health."       

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury moved the condolence motion to the 14th session of the 11th parliament, which was later adopted unanimously.

Sheikh Hasina said, "Masuda M Rashid Chowdhury could have contributed more to society if she had been alive. Her death is a great loss to society."

The Prime Minister said she (Masuda) was also a political leader, social worker, woman entrepreneur, artist, a university teacher, and a knowledgeable person.

"Her multifaceted talents will inspire our womenfolk, giving them strength and courage to go forward," she continued.

Awami League lawmakers Moslem Uddin Ahmed, Md Abdus Sobhan Miah, Syeda Zohra Alauddin, Simeen Hussain Rimi, and Waseqa Ayesha Khan took part in the discussion.

JaPa lawmakers, Deputy Opposition Leader GM Quader, Opposition Chief Whip Moshiur Rahman Ranga, Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud, Kazi Firoz Rashid, Nazma Akther, and Shamim Haider Patwary, and BNP lawmaker Harunur Rashid, also gave their condolences.

A one-minute silence was observed at the parliament to show respect to the deceased lawmaker.

Enamul Haque, MP, led a munajat seeking eternal peace for the departed soul.

