‘Continue agri subsidies after LDC graduation under WTO schemes’

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 June, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2023, 09:46 pm

Related News

‘Continue agri subsidies after LDC graduation under WTO schemes’

After that, average tariffs on Bangladesh’s agri exports might increase in overseas markets in absence of Duty-Free Quota-Free facilities 

TBS Report
04 June, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2023, 09:46 pm
‘Continue agri subsidies after LDC graduation under WTO schemes’

Bangladesh should pursue with the World Trade Organization (WTO) to be included in the list of net food-importing developing countries after LDC graduation to continue providing subsidies on agriculture exports, experts said at an event on Sunday.  

The country should also develop export assistance schemes in compliance with WTO provisions, they added at the seminar titled "Impacts of LDC Graduation on the Agriculture Sector and the Way Forward".

As chief guest, Minister of Agriculture Muhammad Abdur Razzaque said Bangladesh can mitigate the impact of LDC graduation by enhancing the production and quality of its agricultural products.

State Minister for Planning Shamsul Alam said, "The withdrawal of LDC-specific facilities after LDC Graduation will create the compulsion for enhancing our internal capacities."

ERD Secretary Sharifa Khan, who chaired the event, put emphasis on policy continuity for maintaining the growth in the agricultural sector.

"The government is pursuing with WTO to be included in the list of net food-importing developing countries after LDC graduation," she informed.   

Support to Sustainable Graduation Project (SSGP) of the Economic Relations Division (ERD) and the US Department of Agriculture (USDA)-financed Bangladesh Trade Facilitation project jointly organised the event in the capital, said a press release.

Farid Aziz, additional secretary of ERD, said the government has taken various measures to ensure a smooth and sustainable transition from LDC status.

Chairman of Research and Policy Integration for Development (RAPID)  Mohammad A Razzaque presented the keynote paper on the findings of the USDA-financed study titled "Implications of LDC Graduation for Bangladesh's Agricultural Exports: Issues and Policy Options."

The average tariffs on Bangladesh's agricultural exports might increase in major overseas markets after LDC graduation in the absence of Duty-Free Quota-Free (DFQF) facilities, he said. 

The RAPID chairman emphasised proactive engagement with trading partners to negotiate extended preferences, enhance the capacity of domestic firms, and reduce the cost of doing business to address the LDC graduation challenges.

As the domestic support provided for agricultural production is much lower than the allowable limit set by the WTO, the country will not face issues in widening the volume of domestic subsidy.

Former Member of Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission Mostafa Abid Khan delivered a presentation on "Bangladesh's Obligation under WTO Agreement on Agriculture: Before and After Graduation from LDC Status".

Experts at the seminar also observed that the government should continue its domestic support for agricultural production and export incentives under different schemes that are aligned with domestic demand and harmonised and compliant with the WTO after graduation.

They also called for improving the business environment and addressing compliance issues in the agriculture sector.

The necessity of production subsidies in the context of climate change and the vulnerability of poor and marginal farmers was also highlighted.

Michael J Parr, project director of the USDA-financed Bangladesh Trade Facilitation Project, said the USDA would provide necessary technical assistance to Bangladesh in facilitating agricultural trade through process simplification, management process automation, and capacity building of food and chemical laboratories, and encouraging investment to improve the cold chain system.

LDC graduation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

New battleground of global powers

New battleground of global powers

3h | Panorama
Understanding the Indo-Pacific: A case of two rivalries

Understanding the Indo-Pacific: A case of two rivalries

3h | Panorama
US and its allies in the Ind-Pacific

US and its allies in the Ind-Pacific

3h | Panorama
A Chinese grand strategy

A Chinese grand strategy

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

54m | TBS Stories
Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

4h | TBS World
Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

9h | TBS Food
This time Kawali was organized by open library

This time Kawali was organized by open library

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

6
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study