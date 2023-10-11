Content creator Ratul emphasises on perspective to resonate with his audience

Bangladesh

Content creator Ratul emphasises on perspective to resonate with his audience

Content creator Ratul emphasises on perspective to resonate with his audience

Ratul Sinha is a young content creator from Bangladesh with 521K Facebook followers.  From his early days as a student at Dhaka University, Ratul had a strong desire to break free from the conventional pressures of education. He desired to produce something that connected with people and had an effect. 

Ratul emphasises the significance of perspective in content creation, focusing on creating engaging content that resonates with his audience.

He believes in thinking like a viewer to create fresh and eye-catching content - driven by personal interests and entertainment, ensuring genuine connections with his audience.

He uses 24-hour challenges to gain unique perspectives and life lessons and aims to normalise unwarranted shame in Bangladeshi society by documenting and portraying the struggles of jobs and roles, aiming to eliminate discrimination and foster inclusivity among people from all walks of life.

The content creator envisions a society in which words serve as more than simply ink on paper but rather are potent forces that determine our future in the digital age.

