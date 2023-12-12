Contempt of court charge brought against Chunnu

A contempt of court application has been filed against Jatiya Party General Secretary Mujibul Haque Chunnu for allegedly insulting High Court judges.

Supreme Court lawyer Md Kamrul Islam applied to the relevant branch of the Appellate Division on Tuesday (12 December).

Advocate Syed Mamun Mahbub and Advocate Mahbubur Rahman Khan, the lawyers of the petition, told the reporters, "In the application, instructions have been sought to direct Mujibul Haque Chunnu to be present in court and give an explanation for the statement he made. In addition, the petition demanded disciplinary action."

They said that the appeal bench headed by the Chief Justice may hear the application this week.

On 11 November, Mujibul Haque Chunnu said, "The highest court needs brilliant people to become judges, but the most incompetent people become judges there."

He made the remark at a function organised at JaPa's Banani office.