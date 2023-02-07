Container handling of import cargos in Chattogram Port falls in January

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 February, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2023, 10:28 pm

Related News

Container handling of import cargos in Chattogram Port falls in January

TBS Report
07 February, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2023, 10:28 pm
File photo of a ship anchored at the port
File photo of a ship anchored at the port

The declining trend in container handling in the Chattogram Port amid the recession in world trade and the dollar crisis in the country has continued as container handling of imported goods decreased in January.

However, the amount of container handling of export goods increased by 1,198 TEUs in the first month of the year.

According to Chattogram Port data, the port handled 87,984 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) of import cargo and 62,727 TEUs of export cargo in January, which were 89,459 TEUs and 61,529 TEUs respectively in December 2022.

In January 2022, 1,31,525 TEUs containers of import cargo and 73,542 TEUs containers of export cargo were handled. Imports in January 2023 decreased by 43,542 TEUs compared to January 2022. During the same period, exports decreased by 10,815 TEUs.

Chattogram Port officials said that due to the Russia-Ukraine war, there is a slowdown in world trade. Due to the dollar crisis, the government restricted the import of goods. As a result, imports continued to decline from mid-2022. The situation is the same in other seaports of the world.

Traders said that there is a continuation of import reduction in January 2023, which is negative for the country's economy. There is no immediate relief from this crisis until the war situation in Russia and Ukraine normalises.

Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mahbubul Alam told TBS that the banks are not able to provide LC as per the demand. As a result, the import volume has decreased compared to last year, affecting container handling.

Around 92% of the country's import and export trade is done through the Chattogram port. About 98% of the cargo containers transported through all the seaports of Bangladesh are transported through this seaport. About 25% of the goods imported and exported through Chattogram port are transported by containers.

In 2022, the total container handling at Chattogram Port was 31,33,020 TEUs containers and in 2021, which was 32,14,548 TEUs.

Top News

Chattagram / Port / Container / cargo

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Reuters

A tragedy that will also shake up the region's geopolitics

2h | Panorama
Nimah designed by Compass Architects- Wooden tiles. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Trendy flooring designs to upgrade any space

13h | Habitat
Benefits of having high ceilings in your new home

Benefits of having high ceilings in your new home

12h | Habitat
Each Reverse Osmosi plant can produce approximately 8,000 litres of drinking water a day for around 250 families. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

A drop in the ocean of persistent water crisis

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

4h | TBS Insight
Challenging time waiting for RMG

Challenging time waiting for RMG

11h | TBS Round Table
"Full Moon Meditation" organized by Department of Theater and Performance Studies, University of Dhaka

"Full Moon Meditation" organized by Department of Theater and Performance Studies, University of Dhaka

11h | TBS Graduates
10 cricketers who have played over 400 T20 matches

10 cricketers who have played over 400 T20 matches

11h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

2
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

3
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

4
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

5
Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL
Banking

Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL

6
Photo: Collected
Crime

Prime Distribution MD Mamun arrested in fraud case