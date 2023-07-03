Container handling in Ctg port falls by 2.48 lakh in FY23

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 July, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 03 July, 2023, 09:49 am

Container handling in Ctg port falls by 2.48 lakh in FY23

The Chattogram port has handled some 2,48,014 fewer Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) containers in the recently concluded fiscal year (FY) 2022-23 compared to the previous year.

However, the port was able to maintain its three-million status by the end of FY23 with 30.07 lakh (3 million) TEUs being handled.

In FY22, the port handled around 32.55 lakh (3.25 million) TEUs and the amount was 30.97 lakh (3.09 million) in FY21.

Even though container handling witnessed a decline, the cargo handling at Chattogram Port rose by 1,22,000 metric tonnes.

According to the port data, it processed a total of 11.82 crore metric tonnes of cargo in FY23, which is 1.22 lakh metric tonnes more than the previous year.

Meanwhile, some 4,253 ships docked at the port. Compared to FY22, the port handled 22 more ships in FY23.

"The port maintained its three-million status in processing containers. The number of cargo handling also increased," Chattogram Port Secretary Md Omar Faruque told The Business Standard.

"The average duration of ships staying at Chattogram port has decreased as they now get to enjoy faster berthing facility and therefore being able to leave the port sooner than before," he added.

Omar Faruque also said that new equipment has been added to the port boosting its overall efficiency.

