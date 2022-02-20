Container drop drills carried out by Bangladesh Air Force-US Pacific Air Force

As a part of the six-day joint exercise titled "Exercise Cope South-2022" under the management of Bangladesh Air Force with the participation of the US Pacific Air Force, container drop exercise was carried out from 03 C-130J aircraft of Pacific Air Force and Bangladesh Air Force on Sunday.

About 60 paratroopers from the Army, Navy and Air Force and about 77 paratroopers from the Pacific Air Force participated in the joint exercise, read a press release issued by the Inter Services Public Relations Directorate.

By exchanging experiences between two countries, the exercise will play a vital role in enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of the Bangladesh Armed Forces members in landing at battlefields and delivering relief and rescue equipment to combatants during war or disaster.

Every year, the Pacific Air Force conducts various training exercises in response to natural disasters in different parts of the world. On the other hand, Bangladesh is prone to various natural disasters every year due to its proximity to the sea and riverine geographical features as well as the adverse effect of climate change. Bangladesh Air Force transport aircrafts used to distribute relief goods in disaster-affected areas.

Besides, the existing friendship between Bangladesh and the United States will be further strengthened through the exercise, the press statement added.