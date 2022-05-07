Container catches fire at Kamalapur Railway Station

A container at Kamalapur Railway Station in Dhaka caught fire on Saturday.

Md Shahjahan Shikdar, deputy assistant director (media cell) of Fire Service and Civil Defence, said that the fire orginated around 3:40pm and a firefighting unit reached the spot around 3:55pm.

"Currently three firefighting units are trying to douse the flames," said the fire service official.

He added that another firefighting unit is on the way to the spot.

The cause of the fire and extent of damage could not be ascertained immediately.