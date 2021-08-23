Contact nearby centres soon for 2nd dose of AstraZeneca: DGHS 

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has urged those, who received the first dose of AstraZeneca (Covishield) vaccine, to get their 2nd dose quickly contacting nearby vaccine centres.

In a Facebook post today, DGHS read, "Those who have been waiting a long time after the 1st dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, should contact the nearest centre and take the 2nd dose as soon as possible."

On Saturday, Bangladesh received 781,440 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from Japan through COVAX agreement.

The Japanese Ambassador to Dhaka Naoki Ito said they have planned to deliver 634,920 more AstraZeneca doses on August 28.

