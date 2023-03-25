Consumers' rights body fines fruit seller, restaurant Tk10,000 in Munshiganj

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Directorate Of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP), during a drive on Saturday (25 March), fined a fruit seller and a restaurant in the Bhaberchar bus-stand area of Gazaria, Munshiganj.

The fruit shop owner was fined Tk5,000 for not having a price list and the restaurant, named "Muslim Biryani House" was fined Tk5,000 for having unhygienic cooking arrangements.

Besides, several vegetable shops were given verbal warnings for not displaying a price chart of the items being sold.

Abdus Salam, assistant director of DNCRP Munshiganj district office, ABM Mizanul Haque, district agriculture marketing (DAM) officer, and Farhana Khan, food safety inspector of Gazaria upazila were present in the drive.

Gazaria police station assisted in the drive.

