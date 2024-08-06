Consumer association calls for peace amid political turmoil

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 August, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 07:29 pm

Consumer association calls for peace amid political turmoil

The leaders of the Chattogram division and city committee of the Consumer Association of Bangladesh (CAB), a national organisation representing the interests of consumers in the country, have called for an end to violence and for peaceful coexistence at this critical juncture of political change.

In a statement issued to the media today (6 August), the CAB central committee leaders strongly condemned the violence and vandalism.

The committee expressed their deep concern over the incidents of attacks, looting, arson and attacks on minority communities and political opponents, as well as on various factories, offices, courts, businesses, media outlets, and homes that have occurred in different parts of the country following the resignation of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The statement also mentioned that the president, the army chief, the coordinators of the anti-discrimination student movement, and many other political and civil society representatives have already called for peaceful coexistence, maintenance of peace and order, and avoidance of violence.

Until a new interim government is formed, CAB urged law enforcement agencies to protect the lives and property of peace-loving people from all forms of anarchy and vandalism.

They warned that if the situation continues, the already fragile economic conditions will lead to further increases in the prices of essential commodities and food inflation, causing a severe economic crisis.

The statement also underscored that if anarchy, lawlessness, and disorder continue, the achievements of the anti-discrimination students' non-violent movement in ending the 16-year-long one-party rule will be tarnished, and the country's image will be damaged both nationally and internationally.

This could create an opportunity for a third force to emerge and undermine the hard-earned gains of the student community, the statement reads.

CAB committee also expressed their condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the protests and called upon everyone to stand by the affected families.

The statement was signed by CAB Central Committee Vice President SM Nazer Hossain, Chattogram Divisional General Secretary Kazi Iqbal Bahar Chhaberi, Metropolitan President Jasmine Sultana Paru, General Secretary  Ajay Mitra Shanku, Joint Secretary Mohammad Selim Jahangir, Chattogram South District President Alhaj Abdul Mannan, Youth Group Chattogram Divisional President Chowdhury KNM Riyad, and Youth Group Chattogram Metropolitan President Abu Hanif Noman, among others.

