Construction material shipment for Bangabandhu Rail Bridge arrives at Mongla port

Related News

A ship carrying machinery products for Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Railway Bridge has reached Mongla port from Vietnam, authorities said on Sunday (19 March).

The Panama flag carrier – "MV Ever Champion" – carrying 1,411 metric tonnes of steel structure for the bridge docked at jetty no 8 of the port.

"The ship arrived at Mongla port with 1,411 metric tons of machinery products on Sunday noon," said Shawkat Ali, operation manager of Haque Sons and Limited - a local agent for MV Ever Champion.

The consignment will be delivered to Bangabandhu Railway Bridge authorities via naval route within two days, he added.

This is the tenth time that the ship carrying material for Bangabandhu Rail Bridge arrived at the port. Earlier on 5 march, the MV Hidong ship arrived at Mongla port with 1,556 metric tons of machinery for the bridge.

Bangabandhu Railway Bridge

