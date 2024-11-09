Construction of Ashuganj-Akhaura 4-lane highway resumes as Indian officials return to work

Construction work of Ashuganj-Akhaura four-lane highway resumed on the last week of November. Photo: TBS

The construction work of the Ashuganj-Akhaura four-lane highway in Brahmanbaria has resumed after three months as the officials of Indian contractor company Afcons Infrastructure Limited have returned to work.

The construction work and repairs on some rundown spots resumed in the first week of November, ending uncertainty over the completion of the project – which has seen 55% progress till now.

Besides, the construction work of a bridge in the Ghatura area of the highway has also resumed.

Project Manager Md Shamim Ahmed said, "At least 30 Indian officials have returned to the project site till now. The repair work is going on currently, and when it is complete, the construction work for the rest of the highway will begin after the import of stones."

The project deadline may get an extension under the circumstance, he added.

According to project details, the previous government approved the project in 2017 to construct the 51km highway from Ashuganj River Port to Akhaura Land Port, at the cost of Tk5,791 crore.

The project, however, got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and global economic slowdown.

The construction work stopped completely after at least 300 Indian officials working on the project returned to India in several phases following the ouster of the Awami League government in a mass uprising on 5 August, said project officials.

With the work suspended, potholes appeared in a 4km stretch of the highway due to a lack of regular maintenance, exacerbating the suffering of local commuters.

After much discussion, the Indian officials started to return in the last week of October and the construction and repair works resumed last week.