Construction agencies call for materials price adjustment

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 November, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2021, 06:31 pm

Related News

Construction agencies call for materials price adjustment

The increased price of fuel will add to the misery of contractors

TBS Report
09 November, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2021, 06:31 pm
Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Bangladesh Association of Construction Industries (BACI) on Tuesday said prices of construction materials need to be readjusted in government tenders due to rate increase in the international and domestic market. 

They also noted that ongoing construction projects of the government may be halted due to the increased cost to be borne by the contractors. 

In a press conference at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU), former BACI President Sheikh Md Rafikul Islam said the price of MS rods has jumped by 45% at Tk78-80,000. 

"Key construction materials like MS rod, stone chip, cement, brick, grill, etc all are seeing an unnatural hike in prices continuously," he said in a written statement. 

The increased price of fuel will add to the misery of contractors. 

Moreover, the wages of manpower related to the industry [labourers, superviser] have also surged by 60-70%, added Rafikul Islam and said increased costing has slowed down the construction projects. 

"The availability of financial assistance from banks is becoming uncertain as the contractors cannot repay the loans for the slow progress of projects. Financial ability of the contractors has reduced severely," he said. 

BACI warned it will be impossible to implement the projects If it is not possible to curb the ongoing abnormal trend of price hikes. 

Rafikul Islam, while reading out the BACI statement, said all the government constructions are carried out with a fixed rate on tenders. 

"That is why even if the material costs rise, we [contractors] do not get a price adjustment from the government," he added. 

Meanwhile, the rate schedule followed in government tenders was made in 2018 as a result the jump in material cost was not updated, said the former BACI chief. 

The contractors' body put forward a set of proposals to the government that includes issuing a special Principals Projects Requirements (PPR) notice for price adjustment in ongoing projects, and updating the rate schedule for all government tenders. 

Top News

Construction materials / price hike / Bangladesh Association of Construction Industries (BACI)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

All public transports charging extra fare

All public transports charging extra fare

1d | Videos
Fatty Liver

Fatty Liver

1d | Videos
Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

2d | Videos
Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

2
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
Photo: DU
Education

83.11% fail DU Kha unit admission test

5
What will happen in winter? Photo: Mumit M
Bangladesh

Sreemangal records lowest temperature of the day

6
Hard times to buy a flat
Economy

Hard times to buy a flat