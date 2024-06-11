Construction of 186 Sheikh Russel Mini Stadiums is underway, Nazmul tells JS

Bangladesh

11 June, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2024, 05:48 pm

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Youth and Sports Minister Nazmul Hassan Papon today said the construction of 186 Sheikh Russel Mini Stadiums in every upazila across the country is going on under the second phase project of the government.

"The government has a plan to construct a Sheikh Russel Mini Stadium at each upazila across the country," he said while responding to a star-marked question raised by treasury bench lawmaker Md Mostafa Alam of Bogura-7 during question-answer session at the Jatiya Sangsad here with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

As part of the planned construction, the minister said the construction works of mini stadium at 125 upazilas have already been completed under 'upazila level mini stadium construction' under the first phase project in June, 2019.

The second phase construction works under the project are now going on at 186 upazilas, he added. Nazmul Hasan said that the government will construct Sheikh Russell Mini Stadium at Gabtali and Shajahanpur upazilas in Bogura district under the third and fourth phase of the project.

Who is to blame for the Tigers' loss?

It's time to say goodbye to CNG vehicles

Lieutenant General Waker-Uz-Zaman has been appointed as the 18th Chief of Army Staff

Scam factory: A world of cyber slavery

