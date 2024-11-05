Constitution Reform Commission launches website

TBS Report
05 November, 2024, 05:35 pm
05 November, 2024, 05:57 pm

Constitution Reform Commission launches website

There are seven objectives for constitutional reform

A screenshot of the homepage of the Constitutional Reform Commission website
A screenshot of the homepage of the Constitutional Reform Commission website

The newly established Constitution Reform Commission has launched a website today (5 November).

Accessing the website, individuals or organisations interested in constitutional reform can submit their recommendations, opinions and proposals.

They can do so, as well as provide feedback anonymously through the website till 25 November.

Commission to ask political parties to send constitution reform proposals, govt to open talks later

The website contains relevant information regarding the commission, latest updates and notices, reports, contacts and important links.

The website also mentions details on the extent of constitutional reform, such as revision of the existing constitution, with amendment, addition, deletion, modification, rearrangement and rewriting to reflect the will of the people.

According to the government, there are seven objectives for the constitutional reform, which include the promised objective of the 1971 Liberation War which is equality, human dignity, social justice and establishing a democratic state system in light of the 2024 mass uprising led by students.

The reforms must reflect public aspirations for establishing a participatory democratic state expressed through the 2024 student-led uprising, as well as mechanisms to ensure effective participation of people at all levels in politics and governance

Separating and balancing powers of the state, executive, Legislature and judiciary, as well as decentralisation and adequate empowerment of state powers and institutions, are among the objectives.

The constitution should uphold measures necessary to ensure effective independence and autonomy of state, constitutional and statutory institutions, according to the website.

Lastly, the objective of the reforms, as per the government, is to prevent the rise of any future fascist regime.

