Constitution Reform Commission to gather public opinion through website

Ali Riaz, head of the Constitution Reform Commission, spoke at a press briefing at the LD Hall of Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban today (3 November). Photo: TBS

The Constitution Reform Commission will gather opinions and suggestions from various stakeholders to shape its reform recommendations, said Ali Riaz, head of the commission, today (3 November).

Speaking at a press briefing at the LD Hall of Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, Riaz said the commission plans to collect feedback from citizens via a website, which is set to go live on Tuesday (5 November).

"The commission will reach out to political parties, requesting written opinions and specific proposals. The government will later hold discussions with political parties regarding the recommendations received from the commission," he added.

Riaz clarified that the commission will not directly engage in discussions with the political parties; however, each written proposal and opinion submitted by them will be thoroughly reviewed.

The commission will aim to incorporate relevant insights from these contributions into its final recommendations, he said.

The eminent political analyst further mentioned that the commission will engage with a wide range of stakeholders, including constitutional experts, lawyers, civil society representatives, prominent figures, professional organisations, young thinkers, cultural organisations, the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, and the National Citizen Committee.

He noted that the commission will solicit written proposals and initiate discussions with these groups starting next week.

Riaz remarked that the commission has decided not to involve any individuals, organisations, or groups that directly or indirectly supported the killings and oppression during the July-August mass uprising.

He emphasised that the reform scope would encompass a comprehensive review of the current constitution, including amendments, additions, deletions, rearrangements, and potential rewriting to align with public aspirations.

During the briefing, Riaz outlined the objectives for the constitutional reform, which include upholding the ideals of equality, human dignity, and social justice as promised in the struggle for independence in 1971, establishing a non-discriminatory democratic state system in light of the 2024 student uprising, and reflecting public aspirations for a participatory democratic state as expressed through the 2024 student movement.

He also emphasised the need to create mechanisms for effective citizen participation in politics and governance at all levels, to prevent the emergence of any future fascist regimes, and to ensure the separation and balance of powers among the three branches of the state — executive, legislative, and judicial — and to promote decentralisation and empower state institutions while taking necessary measures to guarantee the independence and autonomy of state, constitutional, and statutory bodies.