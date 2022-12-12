Constable withdrawn for obstructing Nagorik TV journo during live

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has taken action against a constable who obstructed a journalist during a live coverage in front of the national parliament on Sunday.

"Constable Md Shahinur Rahman took away a Nagorik TV journalist Saeed Arman's boom while reporting in front of the parliament in Manik Mia Avenue. The accused constable has been attached to police lines. Departmental action against him is in process," DMP Deputy Commissioner (Media and Public Relations) Faruk Hossain told the media on Monday (12 December).

During the Facebook live broadcast of the resignation of BNP parliamentarians on Sunday, constable Shahinur Rahman took away the journalist's boom and barred him from airing live. The matter was reported to the DMP Commissioner. Immediate action has been taken against him for the unprofessional behavior," he added.