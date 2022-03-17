Conspirators won't succeed in erasing Bangabandhu's name: Quader

Bangladesh

BSS
17 March, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2022, 04:20 pm

Related News

Conspirators won't succeed in erasing Bangabandhu's name: Quader

BSS
17 March, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2022, 04:20 pm
File photo: Collected
File photo: Collected

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport AND Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said that the conspiracy to erase the name of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will not be successful.

"Bangladesh, its history and Bangabandhu are inseparable...So there is no scope to hatch plans to remove him from the pages of history," the minister told the newsmen while replying to their queries after paying homage by placing wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu in Dhanmondi Road No. 32 here on the occasion of his 102nd birth anniversary today.

Quader also said that, "Bangabandhu is immortal, as he will ever live in the hearts of Bangladeshis. So, conspirators will never succeed to erase his name."

Top News

Obaidul Quader / Bangabandhu / History

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Selim Raihan, SANEM’s executive director and Dhaka University’s economics professor. Illustration: TBS

‘It will be difficult to capture the reality of inflation without incorporating the changing consumption patterns’

5h | Panorama
Amir Hamza is Bangla’s Bob Dylan? Really?

Amir Hamza is Bangla’s Bob Dylan? Really?

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Do co-curricular activities help you find jobs?

3h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The importance of getting someone’s name right

6h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Russia sanctions Joe Biden and others

Russia sanctions Joe Biden and others

13m | Videos
Radish seeds are an alternative to soybean oil

Radish seeds are an alternative to soybean oil

18m | Videos
MIT predicts civilization will be destroyed in 2040

MIT predicts civilization will be destroyed in 2040

1h | Videos
Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis

Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion

5
Avik is going to be the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Avik Anwar creates history, becomes the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh

6
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years