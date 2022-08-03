Conspiracy being intensified to oust Sheikh Hasina from power: PM

BSS
03 August, 2022, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2022, 05:28 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said that conspiracy is being intensified to topple her (Sheikh Hasina) from power as the national election is approaching. 

"Conspiracy was hatched before the national polls in 2014 and 2018. The instigators are becoming active again to remove Sheikh Hasina from power as the national election nears," she said.

The premier made this remark while the newly elected board members of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society paid a courtesy call on her at her official residence Ganabhaban here.

Mentioning that she knows the conspirators are very much active to thwart the Awami League (AL) government, Sheikh Hasina said, "I know who are involved in this conspiracy and what they are doing. I know them very well and none is unknown to me."

She said the evil forces, involved in killing Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman along with most of his family members including Sheikh Russel on 15 August 1975, are not liking the country's development under the leadership of a member of the Bangabandhu's family.

The prime minister said, "They even killed toddler Russel. I came from that family and formed a government, carried out the country's development, brought success and transformed the country into a developing nation. They (conspirators) don't like it and are out to oust my government."

She continued that she doesn't know what will be their benefit but people of Bangladesh would have to suffer if the AL government is not in power.

If the AL is not in power, no development will take place in the country, she added.

