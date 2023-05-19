Consider WASA board chairman's complaint against MD, ensure accountability: TIB

The Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has called on the government to address the complaints made against Taqsem A Khan, the Managing Director of WASA (Water Supply and Sewerage Authority). 

The anti-graft organisation emphasised the need to address these complaints, as they were raised by the board chairman himself, who accused Taqsem of acting arbitrarily and bypassing existing laws and regulations.

In a statement on Friday, TIB also demanded that those responsible for the alleged widespread irregularities and corruption within Dhaka WASA be held accountable through a fair and impartial investigation. 

Referring to media reports and reliable research highlighting the same allegations, the organisation insists on a thorough examination of the matter.

"Dhaka WASA Board chairman wrote to the Ministry of Local Government and publicly criticised the managing director, accusing him of transforming the organisation into a hub of misconduct, wastage, and corruption through his arbitrary actions," the TIB statement read. 

It said these concerns have been a matter of public knowledge for quite some time, as reported by the media and specific research studies.

Dr Iftekharuzzaman, the executive director of TIB, views this situation as a clear example of the absence of institutional responsibility and accountability. 

He emphasises that the continuous allegations of corruption and irregularities within Dhaka WASA, resulting from the abuse of arbitrary power, have not been adequately addressed. 

"This pattern of unaccountability has been established as a negative precedent, influenced by hidden forces," the TIB chief added.

Considering the long-standing complaints from various sources, he said "It is essential to acknowledge the chairman's recent remarks and written complaint against the managing director of Dhaka WASA. The allegations of corruption, irregularities, and arbitrary actions surrounding the organization cannot be overlooked."

Dr Iftekharuzzaman poined out that the chairman's revelation, stating that the managing director has undermined the board's authority and allowed irregularities and corruption to thrive within WASA, aligns with TIB's research report titled "Dhaka WASA: Challenges of good governance and ways to overcome it," published in 2019. 

He said these findings shed light on the institutionalisation of corruption within WASA, which has caused immense suffering to the public and hindered the provision of deserved services. 

Unfortunately, the situation has not shown any signs of improvement, he regretted.

He said WASA customers continue to face water shortages while being burdened with the rising costs of subpar water supply. 

"Addressing the rampant corruption and irregularities within WASA is crucial to remedy this situation. Furthermore, the court has directed the investigation of nine individuals, including the managing director of Dhaka Wasa, in connection with an alleged embezzlement of Tk132 crore. However, there has been no visible progress in this regard, which is disheartening," he continued.

To uphold the government's commitment to "zero tolerance against corruption," TIB calls for a thorough investigation into all complaints against the managing director of WASA and other relevant associates, including the board chairman. Legal action must be taken, and accountability must be ensured to restore faith in the institution.

