Conflict in Myanmar: Panic across Bangladesh border, many leave homes for shelter amid heavy firing

Panic has gripped Bangladeshis living near the Myanmar border as bullets and rockets from the ongoing conflict between the junta and rebels have been hitting people, vehicles and buildings across the border.

Many have even left their home for safe shelter.

70-year-old Abul Kalam, a resident of Konarpara, Tambru Bazar area of Bandarban, has been away from his family since Saturday (3 February).

The women of the family sent the children safely to a relative's house in Ghonapara, a mile away, as mortar shells and bullets hit their houses.

But he was still around to look after the domestic animals, fields and houses, Abul Kalam said.

At 11:22am on Monday (5 February), the situation heated up again when the Myanmar army helicopter attacked the Arkan Army, which occupied the border security post.

Terrified by the sound of gunshots, Abul Kalam fled.

Like Abul Kalam, many people of Konarpara, Hindupara, Paschimkul, Uttarpara and Madhyampara are spending their days like this.

They have sent their family members to Ukhiya in Cox's Bazar.

The people of the border area are spending their days in fear.

According to local residents, the gunfight between the two groups from Myanmar started centring around a Border Guard Police (BGP) outpost near Dhekibaniya at 3:00pm on Saturday (3 February).

The camp border post is very close to the locality of Naikhongchhari Upazila in Bandarban - about 800 metres away from the Dhekibania border post.

Due to this, bullets and mortar shells hit the residences of Bangladeshis during the shelling in the camp.

The conflict continued till 5:30pm on Sunday (4 February).

After that, around 11pm another conflict started and continued throughout the night.

45-year-old Dil Khush Begum returned to her home in Konarpara after 10:30am on Monday after the news of the cessation of hostilities.

She told The Business Standard, "We are very panicked. Leaving home and living a nomadic life. We have a kind of war going on here."

A mortar shell hit the house of Md Yunus, a resident of the same area, at 10:30pm on Saturday, and the roof collapsed.

However, no one in his family was injured. On that night, a total of 19 members of his family were sent to Ukhiya.

Locals said that more than two hundred people from 34 families in Konarpara are currently homeless.

They have taken refuge in relatives' houses in nearby Gonapara or Ukhiya.

Besides, about a hundred families of Hindupara, Paschimkul, Uttarpara and Madhyampara are homeless.

Nabi Hossain, a snack vendor in Tambru Bazar, told TBS, "Everyone is panicking because of the firing."

Dil Mohammad Bhutto, a member of the local Ghumdhum Union Parishad (UP), told TBS the residents of the border area have gone to safe shelters.

"We have received no government guidance or assistance so far. People have left safely at their own risk. People are still spending their days in fear," he added.

A total of 95 members of Myanmar's BGP have taken refuge in Bangladesh amid clashes with Myanmar's insurgent group, the Arakan Army.

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have disarmed them. The injured are being treated.

BGB Headquarters Public Relations Officer Shariful Islam told TBS a total of 95 members of Myanmar's border guards took refuge in Bangladesh from Sunday morning to Monday morning.

Further activities in this regard are ongoing, he added.

Rebel factions have engaged in clashes with Myanmar's military junta since 3 February, primarily over the control of a border camp. The ongoing conflict has been marked by persistent gunfire, mortar shells, and rocket explosions.

Amidst the conflict, four Bangladeshis were reported injured as a house collapsed due to a mortar shell and a CNG autorickshaw was damaged.

The injured Bangladeshis are identified as Prabinda Dhar, 50, Shamsul Alam, 50, Rahma Begum, 40, and Titu, 30, all residents of Tumbru Bazar Hindupara.

In response to the escalating situation, seven educational institutions have been declared closed, and the movement of vehicles has been restricted.

BGB has advised locals to stay indoors or move cautiously for safety, especially in the southern and northern parts of Tombru, which is situated in Ghumdhum Union in Bandarban.

Officials have reported intense fighting, and there are concerns about the use of army helicopters strafing rebel fighters, heightening worries of substantial casualties.