Confidence Cement posts 42% profit growth in Jul-Sep quarter

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 December, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2023, 10:19 pm

Related News

Confidence Cement posts 42% profit growth in Jul-Sep quarter

he company thanks decline in the cost of raw materials and losses from foreign currency fluctuation for the profit growth

TBS Report
09 December, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2023, 10:19 pm
Confidence Cement posts 42% profit growth in Jul-Sep quarter

Confidence Cement Limited, a concern of the Chattogram-based Confidence Group, reported a 41.7% year-on-year growth in profits in the July to September quarter of the current fiscal year.

In the first quarter, the company's consolidated net profit stood at Tk18.66 crore, which was Tk13.17 crore in the same period of the previous year. The consolidated earnings per share stood at Tk2.27, which was Tk1.6 a year ago. 

In a stock exchange filing, the company thanked the decline in the cost of raw materials and losses from foreign currency fluctuation for the profit growth. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Also, the company's consolidated revenue increased by 2.38% and stood at Tk92.18 crore in the September quarter of this fiscal, compared to the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. 

The cement maker's consolidated net asset value per share also increased year-on-year and stood at Tk72.17, while its net operating cash flow per share decreased to a negative Tk2.84. 

The net operating cash flow decreased due to an increase in trade receivables and advance deposit pre-payments, according to the company. 

Established in 1991, Confidence Cement Limited went into commercial operations in 1994 and got listed on both stock exchanges in 1995.

Confidence Cement, a flagship company of the Confidence Group, manufactures cement, aggregates and ready-mix concrete. Its cement production capacity is 12 lakh tonnes annually. 

The last trading price of the company's shares was Tk89 each on the Dhaka Stock Exchange.  

As of 30 November 2023, sponsors and directors jointly held 30.34% shares of the company, institutions 35.50%, and general investors 34.16%.

Cement business / Confidence Cement Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Say hello to my little friend: Scarface turns 40

Say hello to my little friend: Scarface turns 40

4h | Features
Tuhin Bin Salam has been at the helm of the business since his father died in 2017. Photo: Nayem Ali

60-year legacy: A chronicle of Salam Stamp Centre

15h | Panorama
Bangladesh now has 19 GI-certified products. What changed?

Bangladesh now has 19 GI-certified products. What changed?

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How financial institutions can help transition to net zero

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cricket icon and ‘Tied Test’ hero Joe Solomon dies at 93

Cricket icon and ‘Tied Test’ hero Joe Solomon dies at 93

2h | TBS SPORTS
Onion prices skyrocketed due to India's export ban

Onion prices skyrocketed due to India's export ban

3h | TBS Today
Most capped footballers in professional football

Most capped footballers in professional football

5h | TBS SPORTS
How to overcome dollar crisis

How to overcome dollar crisis

5h | TBS Round Table