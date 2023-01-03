Conducting media trial is not right at all: Justice Khairul Haque

A media trial of an individual, who has been arrested by law enforcement agencies and will be tried in a court of law, is not the right thing to do, said former chief Justice ABM Khairul Haque.

"Even 4,000 years ago, people believed in the philosophy that one is innocent until proven guilty and thus, cannot be labelled as guilty," he said while delivering a lecture at a programme marking the 71st founding anniversary of the Bangladesh Asiatic Society in the capital on Tuesday.

Khairul Haque, also the current chairman of the Law Commission of Bangladesh, said, "Unfortunately, we are now conducting media trials. Following arrest, an accused is told he/she is guilty without a proper trial in court which is not right at all."

Citing the Mesopotamian ruling period, the former chief Justice said, "Hammurabi was the King of Babylon in Mesopotamia around 1,700 BC. He realised the plights of the poor. This was evident in the last century, as archaeologists have unearthed the remnants of a number of tables (tablets) on which the principles of law prevailing during the reign of King Hammurabi for the benefit of his subjects were engraved on stones."

"Possibly those tables were displayed in the prominent places of his capital and elsewhere. From those tables, the archaeologists found that even in those days, the offenders were deemed to be innocent and not punished till proven guilty. Unfortunately, with the passage of time, the civilization of Mesopotamia perished," he said.

Mentioning the Greece Ruler "Solon", Justice Khairul said the Athenian politician and lawmaker is considered the first innovative lawmaker that set the ground for the creation of democracy.

"Solon, in his constitutional reforms, was so successful that he was invited to become a permanent dictator of Athens, which he refused. In response, Solon famously said – a dictatorship is a very fair spot but there was no way down from it," the former chief justice continued.

"Instead, after serving for 22 years as Archon in 572 BC, he retired. Unfortunately, Athens soon lapsed into dictatorship," he said.

"We still say these words today. A dictatorship is a very fair spot but there is no way down from it," he said, adding, "Once you become a dictator, it is very, very difficult to come down from it."

Professor Khondoker Bazlul Hoque, president of the Asiatic Society Bangladesh, chaired the event.

Bangladesh Asiatic Society celebrated its anniversary with various colourful events including discussions, chats, and solo lectures.