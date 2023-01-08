Conduct eviction drive on Karnaphuli river banks or face lawsuit: Environmentalists to Ctg DC

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 January, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2023, 08:48 pm

Related News

Conduct eviction drive on Karnaphuli river banks or face lawsuit: Environmentalists to Ctg DC

TBS Report
08 January, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2023, 08:48 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Chattogram River and Canal Protection Movement leaders have warned of lodging a complaint in the High Court against the district administration for contempt of court and disobeying the order of the National River Conservation Commission chairman if an eviction drive against the illegal structures on the banks of the River Karnaphuli is not conducted within seven days.

They made the announcement from a human chain on Sunday organised at Sadarghat on the bank of the river Karnaphuli.

Speakers in the human chain said that the chairman of the National River Conservation Commission issued the order to the Chattogram district administration to demolish the illegal structures on the banks of the River Karnaphuli within seven working days.

Although 20 days have passed since the Chattogram district administration accepted that order on 18 December, no visible initiative has been taken so far to demolish the illegal structures, they added.

They also said that the district administration and the Chattogram Port Authority are silently tolerating the killing of the river through which 92% of the country's total import and export is done and it is unacceptable.

Researcher on the Karnaphuli, Professor Idris Ali said that rivers are acknowledged as living beings by the law. The prime minister has given special instructions to save Karnaphuli. Still, the process of killing the river is on. The deputy commissioner, port chairman, CDA chairman, Chattogram city mayor and director of the environment department are directly responsible for this disturbing situation, he added.

Aliur Rahman, general secretary of the organisation said that the administration concerned cannot avoid the responsibility for failing to protect the Karnaphuli. You have to take responsibility for killing peoples and country's wealth, and living beings.

Professor Noman Siddiqui said that the district administration, port authority, and the city corporation earn thousands of crores of taka using the River Karnaphuli. But they remain indifferent to the question of protecting the river. If the administration wants, it is possible to reclaim the river within a week, he observed.

Karnaphuli river

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Wardrobe: Noir (male) &amp; Ecstasy (female) Model: Tanzim &amp; Jaima Styling &amp; Choreography: Tawhidur Rashid Photography: Eivan Sardar Makeup: Hossain

Amp up your style with fashionable winter wear

12h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

If you sell 3,000 books in India, it is considered a bestseller: Paro Anand

11h | Panorama
As digital technology becomes more pervasive, a sense of touch and humanity will be more sought after and this may mark a new age of master craftsmanship. Photo: Bloomberg

AI is cool but can it tailor a $50,000 suit?

11h | Panorama
Graphic: TBS

Dorik: Build a website in 30 minutes

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Comet C2022 E3 will be visible after 50 thousand years

Comet C2022 E3 will be visible after 50 thousand years

4h | TBS Science
Hope and consternation as China economy reopens

Hope and consternation as China economy reopens

5h | TBS Insight
Top 5 tips for securing a promotion during a recession

Top 5 tips for securing a promotion during a recession

5h | TBS Career
Fighting on despite Putin’s Christmas truce

Fighting on despite Putin’s Christmas truce

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

2
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget
Banking

Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget

5
Why is NID correction so painfully slow?
Bangladesh

Why is NID correction so painfully slow?

6
BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals
Banking

BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals