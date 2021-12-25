Condition of launch fire victims critical: Samanta Lal Sen

The injured survivors of the deadly launch fire, who are now undergoing treatment in the capital's Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, are in critical condition, doctors have observed.

"Most of them (admitted to the hospital) have burnt their respiratory tracts. So, all the patients are at high risk," Dr Samanta Lal Sen, coordinator of the institute, told The Business Standard on Saturday.

The Barguna-bound launch MV Abhjan-10 which was carrying some 1,000 passengers was reduced to a skeleton in the blaze on the Sugandha River off the coast of Jhalakathi Sadar upazila early Friday, with dozens burnt to death and many gone missing.

Video of সুগন্ধা নদী তীরে স্বজনহারাদের ভিড় || Relatives of launch fire victims still waiting for loved ones!

According to the health ministry, the death toll increased to 41 as of Saturday afternoon.

"A seven-member team of doctors from our institute went to Barishal yesterday (Friday). They are monitoring the burnt patients there. If the patients need advanced treatment, they will be brought to Dhaka," added Samanta.

"However, it is very risky to move a patient with burn injuries without air transport. We will try our best to treat the victims there," he added.

A total of 21 victims were brought to the burn institute in the capital, according to the hospital authorities. Of them, 16 were admitted and four were discharged after necessary treatment. One of the admitted was later referred to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Currently, 15 patients injured in the fire are receiving treatment at the institute. Two of them are in the ICU.

Condition of the 15 injured

Eight-year-old Tamin Hasan suffered 30% burn injuries, 35-year-old Jesmine Akter12%, 51-year-old Bachchu Mia 4%, 22-year-old Ishrat Zahan Sadia 20%, 45-year-old Shahinur Khatun 25%, 48-year-old Marufa15%, 45-year-old Selim Reza 18%, 13-year-old Lamia 10%, 70-year-old Mamtaz 8%, 38-year old Mohammad Russel 18%, 60-year-old Bankim Majumdar 12%, 40-year-old Monika Rani 30%, 20-year-old Golam Rabbi 9%, 27-year-old Khadiza 15% and 35-year old Bashir 6%.