‘Condition of Jhalokathi launch fire victims critical’

The injured in the Jhalokathi launch fire accident – that claimed the lives of at least 37 people – who are undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery are in critical condition.

The observation was made by Dr Samanta Lal Sen, coordinator of the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, while talking to The Business Standard on Saturday.

He said, "Total 15 patients, injured in the fire, are now receiving treatment at our hospital. Two of them are in the ICU. 

"Most of them have burnt their respiratory tracts. So all the patients are at risk now."

"A seven-member team of doctors from Sheikh Hasina burn institute visited Barisal hospital yesterday. They are monitoring and attending to the patients. If anyone needs to be brought to Dhaka, we will bring them. 

"However, it is very risky to move a patient with burn injuries without air transport. We will try to treat victims to the best of our abilities while keeping them there." 

According to hospital sources, total 21 victims were brought to the burn institute for advanced treatment. 

Of them, 16 were admitted. Four were discharged following necessary treatment. 

The victims, who are undergoing treatment at the hospital are – Tamin Hasan, 8, suffered 30% burn injuries, Jesmine Akter, 35, (12%), Bachchu Mia, 51 (4%), Ishrat Zahan Sadia, 22 (20%), Shahinur Khatun, 45 (25%), Marufa, 48 (15%), Selim

Reza, 45 (18%), Lamia, 13 (10%), Mamtaz, 70 (8%), Mohammad Russel, 38 (18%), Bankim Majumdar, 60 (12%), Monika Rani, 40 (30%), Golam Rabbi, 20, (9%),  Bikash Majumdar, 16, Khadiza, 27 (15%) and Bashir, 35 (6%).

Of the victims, Habib Khan, 45, succumbed to his injuries on Friday night.

At least 37 passengers were burned to death and scores others injured after a massive fire broke out in the engine room of a launch in the middle of Sugandha River off the coast of Jhalakathi Sadar upazila.

The blaze broke out at 3am on the Barguna-bound Avijan-10 launch carrying some 1,000 passengers from Dhaka and it engulfed the entire vessel within 10 minutes.

