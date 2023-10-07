Concrete bridge costing Tk69 lakh with no approach road in Lalmonirhat

Bangladesh

UNB
07 October, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2023, 12:46 pm

Concrete bridge costing Tk69 lakh with no approach road in Lalmonirhat

The construction work was finished in May 2022, but the contractor firm has not handed over the project to the authorities concerned yet

UNB
07 October, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2023, 12:46 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Despite completion, a concrete bridge built at the cost of Tk69 lakh over the Itapota canal in Sadar upazila of Lalmonirhat district has not been fully functional for over one year due to no approach road on both sides.

During a recent visit to the bridge site, this UNB correspondent found that there were no connecting roads on either side of the bridge as the contractor left it abandoned.

According to the Sadar upazila project implementation sources, the 50 ft long and 14 ft wide bridge over the Itapota canal was constructed at a cost of Tk 68,68,703 under the Disaster Management Department in the 2021-22 fiscal year.

The construction work was finished in May 2022, but the contractor firm has not handed over the project to the authorities concerned yet. About 80% payment for the total project has been made to the contractor.

Local people have made a bamboo bridge on both sides of the concrete bridge to use it which is also at risk of collapse any time.

Some 15,000 people of Itapota, Bangram, Chararpar, Kharua and Bumka villages are using the bamboo bridge every day, putting their lives at risk.

Sahara Begum, said, "A concrete bridge was built over the canal but the authorities concerned did not build an approach road to use it. We, with our children, have to cross the bamboo bridge first to use the concrete bridge, which is strenuous for us.

Habibur Rahman Habib, chairman of Mogalhat Union Parishad, said, "A meeting was held over the perilous situation of the concrete bridge and the contractor firm has been asked to build connecting roads on both sides of the bridge. They also assured us of starting their work after the water recedes."

Mashiur Rahman, Sadar Upazila Project Implementation Officer, said that soil dumped on both sides of the concrete bridge had caved in during flash floods several times and the contractor firm is taking steps to put more soil and do the piling work.

Approach Road to Bridge

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

These traders buy old houses, break them down, and then sell different materials to different retailers. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Recycling buildings: Inside the country’s largest market for second-hand construction materials

5h | Features
Shorthand is expected to persist as long as certain job recruitments require it. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Who uses shorthand in the digital age? Many, it would appear

1d | Features
Photo: Collected

Colours from the streets for your lifestyle products

1h | Brands
Bengal slow lorises are globally endangered species. Photo: Collected

Conserving the Bengal slow loris in Bangladesh

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

The US-China rivalry is driving investment in space technology

The US-China rivalry is driving investment in space technology

1d | TBS World
Know the good companies, don't chase rumors in the stock market

Know the good companies, don't chase rumors in the stock market

4h | TBS Markets
Pakistan orders Afghan asylum seekers out of country by November

Pakistan orders Afghan asylum seekers out of country by November

1d | TBS World
Why do people from all districts go to Chittagong to eat Mejjan?

Why do people from all districts go to Chittagong to eat Mejjan?

19h | TBS Food