Concert to celebrate 50 yrs of Bangladesh independence in NY on Friday

Bangladesh

UNB
05 May, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 05 May, 2022, 11:34 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

World famous Rock band Scorpions and Bangladeshi global-band Chirkutt are set to perform a concert to celebrate Bangladesh's 50 years of independence at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Friday.

ICT Division is arranging the Golden Jubilee Bangladesh Concert to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of independence and to convey the potential and national image of Digital Bangladesh to the world.

Bangladesh and UNDP will jointly announce the 'Bangabandhu-UNDP Global Cyber Security Award' for the youths at the concert, who have been contributing to cyber security. Proceeds from the Golden Jubilee Bangladesh Concert will be spent on cyber security in relatively weak countries through UNDP.

The power of music spoke in 1971 during the Liberation War of Bangladesh at Madison Square Garden in New York.

