Compulsory Mangal Shobhajatra cancelled in schools, colleges 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 April, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2023, 10:43 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) has backtracked on its instruction regarding the compulsory  Mangal Shobhajatra in schools and colleges.

In a new guideline, the directorate asked the secondary and higher secondary educational institutions to celebrate Pahela Baishakh under their own management while preserving the sanctity of Ramadan and maintaining religious harmony.

The new guideline, signed by DSHE Assistant Director (General Administration) Rupak Roy, stated the order issued on 11 April on the compulsory Mangal Shobhajatra being revoked.

However, the latest order said the New Year 1430 celebrations in educational institutions should begin with a performance of the National Anthem and the song "Eso Hey Boishakh".

Mangal Shobhajatra

